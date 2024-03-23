MrBeast Reveals 'Biggest Reality Competition Series Ever' With Massive Cash Prize

As MrBeast continues to take over YouTube, he is taking over Prime Video next. The 25-year-old, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is set to host and executive produce Beast Games, which has been ordered to series by Prime Video. Based on his YouTube show, Beast Games is set to become the biggest reality competition series ever, with 1,000 contestants competing for $5 million, which will be the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming.

"MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience."

A decent amount of MrBeat's content on YouTube involves competitions and inviting random subscribers to compete in challenges to win prizes. Whether they are staying in a circle, playing hide-and-seek, a life-sized game of Monopoly or Squid Game, MrBeast lives up to his name. It's not surprising that he would go on to have his own competition series, and the biggest one, at that. While a premiere date has yet to be released, the YouTuber shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that more details are to come later this year but assured followers that "it's gonna be an insane show."

"When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said. "We'd like to thank Aaron DeBevoise, Nic Paul, and the Spotter team for the introduction and kickstarting this journey for us."

"My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms," MrBeast shared, "Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud."

It already seems like a lot is being planned for Beast Games. Just going off of MrBeast's videos, you know it's going to be big. Add on to the fact that this is going to be the biggest reality competition series ever, there's nothing like it. Hopefully, more information is released soon, but it's going to be exciting to see what he can cook up.

