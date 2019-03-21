Mindy Kaling Lands Netflix Show

Armed with the memories of growing pains as a first-generation American Indian teenager, Mindy Kaling is set to make her first foray into Netflix with a 10-episode series order from the streaming giant for a coming-of-age comedy.

The Mindy Project creator took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a headline from Deadline.

“I’m joining the @netflix fam! [Lang Fisher] and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy…about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments,” Kaling wrote, promising, “more coming soon.”

The as-of-yet untitled show was created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, who will serve as showrunners, Deadline reports. Fisher previously worked with Kaling on the FOX (and later Hulu) sitcom The Mindy Project and has shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and 30 Rock under her belt as well.

Meanwhile, Kaling will write and executive produce the new series with 3 Arts Entertainment‘s Howard Klein and David Miner.

In a January interview, Kaling told Variety that she was approached by Netflix about producing a coming-of-age comedy centered around “young Mindy.”

“I wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the ’80s,” she explained at the time. “But I told them I’d love to do a show about a 15-year-old Indian girl now.”

Kaling recently finished production on a mini-series adaptation of the film Four Weddings and a Funeral for Hulu and UniTV, slated to premiere later this year. She served as writer and executive producer on the project.

Her new feature film Late Night, on which she serves as producer, writer and star opposite Emma Thompson, made a strong debut at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon Studios for a record-breaking North American distribution deal. A comedy centered around an Indian woman who’s a new writer on a late-night show on the verge of cancellation, Late Night hits theaters in the U.S. on June 7.

Kaling started her television career on the first season of The Office, where she became a rising star both on- and off-camera as an executive producer and Dunder Mifflin customer service representative Kelly Kapoor. She went on to create, executive produce and star in The Mindy Project, which ran for three seasons on Fox and three on Hulu. She also co-created and executive produced the NBC comedy series Champions.