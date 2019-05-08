‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Release Date Accidentally Leaked by Charlize Theron

Mindhunter Season 2 reportedly has a premiere date, thanks to an apparent leak by executive producer Charlize Theron.

Theron, who serves as one of the executive producers on the popular Netflix original series, which explores a dramatized version of the beginnings of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit’s criminal profiling method, let slip during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show that the second season was set for an August premiere.

“Season 2 is coming out in August,” she revealed, adding that it’s “dark and wonderful.”

The news has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, though this does not mark the first time that a series star has potentially spilled details regarding the series’ return, though it does contradict the previous leaked time frame.

In February, FBI agent Bill Tench’s Holt McCallany let slip that Season 2 of the popular crime drama would make its return to the streaming giant in “fall of 2019.” That date, which also was not confirmed, would fall in line with the series’ debut season, which premiered in October of 2017.

The series was picked up for a second season on Nov. 30, 2017, the news having been confirmed at the time via a cryptic video shared on Mindhunter‘s Twitter account with the statement, “We need to talk to more subjects.”

Since that announcement, fans have largely been left in the dust regarding details for the season, though it is known that the focus will shift to the Atlanta Child Murders, the real-life crime in which 29 African-American children, adolescents, and adults were killed in the city of Atlanta between 1979 and 1981.

It has also been rumored that a handful of new serial killers will be making their way to the small screen in Season 2, joining the likes of Cameron Britton’s Ed Kemper, who was the break-out star of Season 1.

Currently, it is believed that Wayne Bertram Williams, the man convicted of at least 23 of the 29 Atlanta Child murders, will be featured. Notorious cult leader Charles Manson, along with Manson family member Tex Watson, are also set to appear.

Other serial killers to be featured include Elmer Wayne Henley (convicted for the Houston Mass Murders), David Berkowitz (Son of Sam/the .44 Caliber Killer), William Pierce Jr. (convicted of nine murders), William Henry Hance (The Stocking Strangler), and Paul Bateson (convicted of “The Bag Murders”).

As for Kemper, his return has not been confirmed, and Britton has remained tightlipped regarding the possibility of reprising the role.

Mindhunter Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.