‘Mindhunter’ Season 2: New Teaser Trailer Revealed

Just after teasing a “complicated” second season, Netflix has released a second teaser trailer for Mindhunter Season 2. The clip comes just a month ahead of the season premiere and gives fans their best look yet at the long-awaited sophomore run of the David Fincher-produced Netflix original crime drama.

The minute-long clip teases the next round of interviews that FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench will conduct as they continue to develop modern serial killer profiling. Along with the return of the charismatic Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper, the man convicted of 10 murders, it also shows the debut of Charles Manson (Damon Herriman) to the series.

“Have you got somebody, Holden? Somebody you can’t catch?” Kemper asks in the teaser. “This person you’re after, he has an overwhelming fantasy life. Fantasies of what he’s done, what he wants to do. His dreams will consume him. Soon the real world won’t even compare.”

Created by Joe Penhall as an adaptation of the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker, Mindhunter rose to popularity followings its Netflix debut in 2017, its freshman run focusing on the early days of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit and two agents’ quest to reconstruct the criminal profiling process.

Season 2 is set to jump to ahead to the late 1970s and early 1980s to the era during which Georgia was plagued by a string of murders that came to be known as the Atlanta Child Murders. Between 1979 and 1981, 29 African-American children, adolescents, and adults were killed in the city. Wayne Bertram Williams was eventually convicted of two of the murders in 1982, though he is believed to be responsible for at least 23 of them.

Williams, of course, will feature into the upcoming season heavily. Several other of the nation’s most prolific serial killers will also feature as Ford and Tench continue their series of interviews in an effort to better develop criminal profiling.

Along with Britton as Kemper, Mindhunter also stars Jonathan Groff as Ford, Holt McCallany as Tench, and Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr. New to the season is Herriman in the role of the notorious cult leader. The series also stars Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier and Sierra McClain.

Season 1 of Mindhunter is currently available for streaming. Season 2 will be available on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 16.