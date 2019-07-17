‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 First Look Confirms Return of Cameron Britton’s Ed Kemper

After more than a year of speculation, it has been confirmed that Cameron Britton will return as Ed Kemper in Season 2 of the Netflix original series Mindhunter, a role that earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series during its freshmen run. Britton’s return to the popular series was confirmed on Wednesday with the release of first-look images for the upcoming season.

Kemper, the articulate, respectful, and intelligent real-life serial killer who was convicted of murdering 10 people, including his own grandparents and mother, played a pivotal role throughout Mindhunter Season 1. As FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench began the early works of developing modern serial killer profiling, it was their interviews with Kemper that gave them an eerie look into a serial killer’s psyche.

By the end of the season, Kemper had easily become a fan-favorite character thanks to Britton’s portrayal, though it had remained unclear whether or not Britton would reprise the role for the series’ sophomore run. Speaking to Radio Times in March, Britton had played coy, stating that “Netflix pulls those memories out of me” when asked about his potential return.

Britton’s Kemper will be featured alongside a roster of new and prolific serial killers set to appear in Season 2, which will focus on the Atlanta Child Murders. Along with notorious killers like Charles Manson and the BTK Killer, Wayne Bertram Williams, the man convicted in 1982 of two of the Atlanta Child Murders, but believed to be responsible for at least 23 of the 29 murders, will also feature.

According to co-executive producer David Fincher, Season 2 will pick up at the end of the investigation as the FBI is called in to Georgia to assist, with the official synopsis for the season teasing that the continuously developing Behavioral Analysis Unit will put what they have learned from their interviews to use.

“FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench probe further into the psyches of those who have done the unthinkable,” the synopsis reads. “With help from psychologist Wendy Carr, they apply their groundbreaking behavioral analysis to hunting notorious serial killers.”

Fincher has also teased that the modern process of criminal profiling will move from the secrecy of the basement of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit to the public sphere.

Season 1 of Mindhunter is currently available for streaming. Season 2 will be available on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 16.