Miley Cyrus Will Star in Upcoming ‘Black Mirror’ Episode

Miley Cyrus confirmed she will appear in an episode of the hit Netflix series, Black Mirror during the anthology show’s upcoming fifth season.

Cyrus’ older sister Brandi Cyrus let the news spill during an episode of her podcast Your Favorite Things Podcast with Wells & Brandi. According to Just Jared, it was rumored that Cyrus filmed her episode in South Africa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM satellite radio show Wednesday, Cyrus confirmed the news herself. Stern asked her if she considered taking on a serious acting role after Lady Gaga’s success with A Star Is Born, which led to her bringing up Black Mirror.

“I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the ‘headshaking project’ we said yes to [before],” Cyrus told Stern, reports Billboard. “The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am.”

Cyrus said she “hates everything” she does, but she felt differently after filming Black Mirror.

“I hate everything, but it was the first time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work,” Cyrus told Stern.

Cyrus did not go into the details of her role, but said there are a “lot of different sides” to it.

“There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time,” Cyrus said, referring to the devastating wildfires in Southern California. “But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

Black Mirror was created by Charlie Brooker, and each episode tells a standalone story. However, they are all connected by their exploration of the unintended consequences of technology. The show originally aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. before Netflix revived it for a fourth season.

According to Bloomberg, the fifth season is expected to include an episode where viewers can chose their own storyline.

As for Cyrus, her next album is expected to be released next year. She also recorded a new version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy XMas (War Is Over)” with their son, Sean Lennon. The two are expected to perform it together on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

“This song … the way that it is so true to where we are right now and these lyrics of, ‘What have we done?’ Are we doing enough? Are we actually active? All we do is complain and we don’t actually get out there and do enough in our communities,” Cyrus told Stern. “I think it’s so timely for right now.”

Cyrus and Mark Ronson will perform on SNL on Saturday, with Matt Damon hosting.

Black Mirror Season 5 will be released on Dec. 28.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM