Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over 'Tone Deaf' Biopic Series 'Iron Mike', Calling It 'Cultural Misappropriation'

A Mike Tyson biopic series is coming to Hulu, and the boxing legend is not happy. This week, Hulu announced it has ordered an eight-episode series titled Iron Mike, which will be written and produced by the makers of the film I, Tonya. Tyson went to Instagram and wrote a lengthy statement as well as post a graphic that has a Hulu logo circled with a line crossed over it.

"Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson wrote in the Instagram post. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020."

Tyson added: "The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf."

Hulu declined to comment on Tyson's statement, but the streaming service said in a press release that, "The series explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture – heavyweight champion Mike Tyson." From 1987 to 1990, Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion. He won his first title at the age of 20, making him the youngest boxer in history to become a champion.

And while Tyson has had great success in the boxing ring, he's also had his share of legal issues. When Tyson was married to actress Robin Givens, he was accused of being abusive to her. I have socked her before, and she socked me before, as well" Tyson said to Oprah Winfrey on her show in 2009, as reported by PEOPLE. "It was just that kind of relationship."

In 1992, Tyson was accused of raping an 18-year-old which led to him serving three years in prison. In 1997, Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear during a boxing match. And in 1999, Tyson was sent to prison for assaulting two motorists.