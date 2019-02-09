Michael Douglas Dishes on Upcoming ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Spinoff ‘Ratched’

The Kominsky Method star Michael Douglas gave some brief details about Ratched, Ryan Murphy‘s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series starring Sarah Paulson in the title role.

Douglas told PopCulture.com’s Scott Huver during a Kominsky Method set visit that he is “not directly” involved in the project, but has read the pilot script. He said he is an executive producer on it and sounded confident that Murphy would make a good series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m gonna look at some stuff later on when he’s got some stuff cut together,” Douglas added.

Back in 2017, before Murphy left FOX for an exclusive development deal with Netflix, the streaming giant landed Ratched and committed to two seasons and 18 episodes. Paulson was already cast as a young Nurse Mildred Ratched, who tortured Randle McMurphy in Ken Kesey’s novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

In January, Murphy announced a “murderers’ row” of talent joining the show: Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sharon Stone and Finn Whitrock. Earlier this week, Paulson announced that Rosanna Arquette will have a multi-episode arc.

“The story of Rosanna Arquette is a triumphant one—but it’s also disturbing. She was one of the first women to publicly speak out about Harvey Weinstein,” Paulson wrote, referring to Arquette’s public allegations against Weinstein. “I was stirred by several of her recent interviews where she was quoted as saying she couldn’t find work — or representation — this seems a direct consequence of her bravery. I am producing a new Netflix show, RATCHED, with Ryan Murphy — and we decided this could not stand.”

Ratched was created by newcomer Evan Romansky and will track Ratched’s life from 1947 until the events on the novel and film. It will explain how she became the monster and how the mental health care system evolved over time.

Douglas and the late Saul Zaentz produced One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Next, which won the Oscar for Best Picture. Jack Nicholson won the Best Actor Oscar, and Louise Fletcher won the Best Actress Oscar for playing Ratched. The film is one of only three movies to sweep the “big five” awards, as it also won Best Director for Milos Forman and Best Adapted Screenplay for Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman.

Netflix has not set a premiere date for Ratched, which is now in production.

Douglas can now be seen on Netflix in The Kominsky Method, opposite Alan Alda. The show was renewed for a second season last month after Douglas and the show surprisingly won Golden Globes.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver

Photo credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images