Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, November 26, 2023)

If you've checked out the Hulu movie rankings, you'll know that multiple Warner Bros. movies are big hits over on the Disney-backed streamer. However, that hasn't hurt their demand on Max. Multiple high-profile Christmas movies, like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and The Polar Express, are charting on both streaming services. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Four Christmases' Official Synopsis: "Every Christmas happily unmarried Brad and Kate escape divorced parents and exasperating relatives by getting on a plane. This year a fog rolls in, the airport shuts down and the couple is forced to celebrate four family Christmases in one hectic, hilarious day. Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon lead an all-star cast in a comedy brimming with good cheer and great laughs — as well as the answer to the question: Can Brad and Kate's relationship survive four Christmases?" prevnext

4. 'The Polar Express' Official Synopsis: "Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him—The Polar Express. When the boy arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus offers him any gift he desires. The boy asks only for a bell from the harness of Santa's reindeer. But on the way home, the bell is lost. Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree, and when he shakes it, the bell makes the most beautiful sound he's ever heard. His mother admires the bell, but she laments that it is broken ... for, you see, only a true believer can hear the sound of the bell." prevnext

3. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Official Synopsis: "Clark Griswold, the well-intentioned, walking disaster who has dragged his family through the horrors of traveling in two previous National Lampoon Vacation films, has decided to stay home for the holidays--and the neighborhood will never be the same." prevnext

2. 'Elf' Official Synopsis: "One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf--and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world--in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father (James Caan)--who's on Santa's "naughty" list, a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and a 10-year-old brother who doesn't believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny--to save Christmas for New York and the world!" prevnext