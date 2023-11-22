Max Black Friday Deal Drops Subscription Price by 70%

Black Friday is almost here, but it's not just the major retailers that are delivering massive discounts. This holiday season, Max is dropping the price of its ad-supported subscription by 70% through a special early Black Friday deal, giving certain subscribers the chance to watch big titles like House of the Dragon, Hacks, and soon Barbie at a reduced price.

Under the current offering, the monthly price of Max with Ads is being slashed from its regular price of $9.99 per month to just $2.99 per month, marking a 70% discount. The Black Friday deal runs through next Monday, Nov. 27. It is available to new and returning subscribers and only applies to the Max with Ads subscription. The streamer also offers an ad-free plan for $15.99 a month ($149.99/year), as well as an ultimate ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).

Max subscribers have access to a massive content catalogue that includes titles from HBO, TLC, Food Network, HGTV, Cartoon Network, and OWN. The streamer also includes The Bleacher Report Sports Add-On for no additional cost, providing coverage of the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men's March Madness, and U.S. Soccer events. In September, Max also debuted its 24/7 live news programming CNN Max, which is available on Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free and offers live programming from CNN US and CNN International, as well as preexisting programs such like The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360, and Amanpour.

Max's Black Friday deal comes as the streamer prepares to grow its lineup for 2024 with HBO Original drama series like True Detective: Night Country, starring Oscar winner Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; HBO Original espionage thriller and satire miniseries The Sympathizer, featuring Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles; Max Original The Penguin, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios starring Colin Ferrell; HBO Original limited series The Regime, starring Kate Winslet; HBO Original limited documentary series The Jinx – Part Two, a six-episode continuation of the hit 2015 series; more. Set to return next year is Curb Your Enthusiasm, House of the Dragon, Hacks, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and more.

This holiday season, Max is also getting festive. For thanksgiving alone, the streamer's library includes titles like Loony Tunes Presents: Bugs & Daffy's Thanksgiving Road Trip, Macy's Thanksgiving Spectacular, Thanksgiving Grubdown, and more. Meanwhile, subscribers can also stream titles like Elf, A Christmas Carol, Holiday Baking Championship, and Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays throughout the holiday season.