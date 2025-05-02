Marvel Star Reveals He Was Offered Only Half His Salary for Season 2 of Hit Show

Jeremy Renner just revealed why there hasn’t been a second season of Disney+’s Hawkeye series.

The Marvel actor, who plays the titular Avengers character, revealed in a new interview with High Performance that he was offered “half” of his salary from the first season to do a second.

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.”

Jeremy Renner attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

Renner, 54, then suggested that his lesser offering was due to his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023. “I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?’” he asked. “‘Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.’”

Renner broke more than 30 bones and lost six quarts of blood after being crushed by the snowplow while saving his nephew from a similar fate near his Lake Tahoe home. (Renner wrote in his newly-released memoir My Next Breath that he’s “sure” he “died” waiting for first responders to arrive.)

Season 1 of Hawkeye, which also starred Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh, premiered on Disney+ in late 2021. Renner revealed that while he doesn’t blame Marvel or Disney for the “insult offer” he did tell them “to go fly a kite,” adding that ultimately they couldn’t “see eye-to-eye on it.”

Despite the salary dispute, Renner isn’t ruling out a return to his Marvel character. “Sadly, I still love the character. I’d still love to do it, but I I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made made the first season,” he said. “So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”