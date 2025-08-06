Major Hulu Show’s Cancellation Confirmed

It’s been confirmed that a major Hulu show has been canceled.

Almost five months after it was first reported that Solar Opposites is ending after six seasons, co-creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the adult animation sitcom is done.

“We woke up one day and we said to ourselves, ‘We’ve been cancelled forcefully by the network, so we should probably make this the last season,’” McMahan explained to PopCulture’s sister site, ComicBook.com, at San Diego Comic-Con. “We could keep doing it, but since nobody will be paying us to do it, it would be pretty rudimentary. The artists need to eat and have medicine.” But as the co-creator continued, McMahan explained that while this is going to be the end of its run, the team found a way to still leave potential room for more.

“We knew this was going to be our final season going into it, but we think of it as like the end of our first chapter or something like that,” McMahan continued. “So you get a lot of cool culmination of long-running jokes, storylines, The Wall, Silver Cops, and it’s all in.”

Added executive producer, Josh Bycel, “We actually didn’t totally know that it was going to be the last season, but it’s done in a way that I think as Mike said could be the end of the first chapter, but we really were able to bring the Silver Cops, The Wall, all back to at the end of the day, the Solars.”

(Disney) SOLAR OPPOSITES

Also created by Justin Roiland, Solar Opposites premiered in 2020 and stars Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Dan Stevens. The series follows a team of four aliens who escape their exploding world, “only to crash land in a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth.”

With this confirmation, fans will be seeing the beginning of the end when the sixth and final season of Solar Opposites premieres on Oct. 13. Viewers will still be in for a ride, as Hulu previously teased, “Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall. As the Solar Opposites navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn.”