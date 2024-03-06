'MacGyver' Star Lucas Till Lands Major Netflix Role

Lucas Till has landed a new Netflix series. According to Deadline, the MacGyver star is among six series regulars to be cast for Kurt Sutter's Western action drama The Abandons. He joins Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi, and Natalia del Riego. All that is known about Till's role is that he plays Garret Van Ness, but it's going to be exciting to see him on the series.

The Abandons is created by Sutter, who serves as executive producer and showrunner. The series "follows a group of diverse, outlier families pursuing their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon as a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law." Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson were previously announced as the leads.

The Netflix drama will mark one of Till's first major TV roles since portraying the titular character in MacGyver, which was canceled by CBS in 2021. The series, a reboot of the 1985 series starring Richard Dean Anderson, premiered in 2016 and ended in 2021, falling just six episodes short of 100 episodes. Till can also be seen in Hannah Montana: The Movie, The Spy Next Door, Monster Trucks, multiple X-Men films, and the music video for Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me."

Netflix gave The Abandons a series order back in 2022 and had been in development since at least November 2021. Lena Heady joined the cast in March 2023, with Gillian Anderson joining her that June. Now, with six additional cast members, it seems like The Abandons is finally getting off its feet. As of now, a premiere date for the 10-episode first season has yet to be announced, but hopefully, it won't be long until more details are released.

Fans will just have to wait for more information on The Abandons, but luckily, they know that it won't be long until Lucas Till is back on their screens. While he was on PopCulture's list of possible actors to play young Gibbs on NCIS: Origins and that did not happen, it's going to be exciting to see him on the new Netflix series. Fingers crossed a premiere date is announced soon.