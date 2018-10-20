‘Luke Cage’ Star Theo Rossi Sends Cryptic Message Following Netflix Cancellation

Luke Cage and Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi responded to Luke Cage‘s surprising cancellation Friday with a cryptic message on Instagram and Twitter.

Rossi shared a clip from Public Enemy’s “Don’t Believe The Hype” video, along with the song’s title as a hashtag. He also included two crown emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor’s fans offered their support, with many hoping he gets a chance to play Shades on one of the other Marvel shows.

View this post on Instagram 👑👑 #DontBelieveTheHype A post shared by Theo Rossi (@theorossi) on Oct 20, 2018 at 9:22am PDT

“PLZ COME BACK AS SHADES AT SOME POINT,” one fan wrote. “YOU WERE THE COOLEST VILLAIN IN THE MCU.”

“Would this be something to do with Luke Cage? Hopefully? You were amazing as Shades… Shades is so well acted that I actually hated Shades as a person but at the same time felt sorry for him so… yeah, amazing acting as always,” another wrote.

Rossi, who is also known for playing Juice on Sons of Anarchy, played Herman “Shades” Alvarez on Marvel’s Luke Cage. He was the first actor from Luke Cage to comment on the show’s cancellation, as even star Mike Colter has not mentioned it on his Twitter profile yet. However, the official Luke Cage Twitter page referenced the news with an image reading “Always Forward” Friday night.

Netflix pulled the plug on Luke Cage Friday night, even though showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker was already reportedly working on scripts for season three. According to Deadline, Netflix was not impressed with the new scripts and “creative differences” led to the show’s cancellation.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement Friday night. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

The series starred Colter as the title hero, an ex-convict who gained bullet-proof skin after being experimented on in prison. After his escape, he returned to Harlem to fight crooked politicians and gangsters. The second season ended with him taking control of the Harlem’s Paradise nightclub, effectively making him the “king” of Harlem. Colter also played Luke Cage on Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

Netflix cancelled the show a week after Iron Fist met the same fate. It also came on the same day season three of Daredevil was released. A second season of The Punisher and third season of Jessica Jones are still in the pipeline.

Photo Credit: Getty Images