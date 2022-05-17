'Lucifer' Star Comes Aboard 'National Treasure' Disney+ Show

✖

A former Netflix star is making the jump to rival streaming service Disney+. Lucifer's Kevin Alejandro, who starred as Detective Dan Espinoza throughout the Fox-turned Netflix series, which recently concluded its six season run, has been tapped for a role in Disney+'s upcoming National Treasure series. Alejandro joins the production as director, the actor revealing his latest credit in a social media post over the weekend.

Alejandro announced the news by sharing a photo of himself in the midst of work. In the Instagram photo, the actor and director held a clapperboard naming him as director for the sixth episode of the series' debut season, with Tom Camarda on camera. He went on to share in the caption that he had "one more day left" after he had been "in Louisiana for almost a month directing" the show. Alejandro ended the note with a message of gratitude, writing, "thank you to all the crew, actors, producers, and every human on this show! This will always go down as one of the best experiences of my life. I am so grateful to you ALL!!"

His role as director comes just months after Lucifer concluded its six season run. Based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, Lucifer premiered back in 2014 and ran on Fox for three seasons before it was canceled. Netflix then picked the series up in 2018, with all subsequent seasons debuting on the platform. In addition to Alejandro, Lucifer also stars Tom Ellis, s Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia.

Just months before Lucifer's September 2021 conclusion, Disney greenlit a series based on the National Treasure movie franchise. The series was granted a 10-episode order and teased as a "reimagining" of the films "told from the point of view of Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer who, with her diverse group of friends, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover lost treasure." The series is set to explore "the timely issues of identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism."

The series is set to star Lisette Alexis as Jess, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith also starring. Variety confirmed in April of this year that Justin Bartha, who starred in the two National Treasure films as Riley Poole, will reprise his role for the series, which is currently filming in Baton Rouge. A premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.