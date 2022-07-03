'Lucifer' Fans Will Get a Special Treat One Year After Season 6's Release

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lucifer took its final bow on Sept. 10, 2021, with Season 6's release on Netflix. Just days after the one-year anniversary of that Netflix drop, fans will be able to own a copy of the series. On Wednesday Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC revealed new physical and digital copies of the show — which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (who Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg created) — will be available in September. The main release, titled Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season, drops physically on Sept. 13 in both DVD and Blu-ray formats. A digital release is set for Sept. 12. Purchasing these would mean you could watch these Lucifer episodes any time, regardless of your Netflix subscription status or internet connection.

Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season of course includes the 10 episodes that comprise Lucifer Season 6. (That's 600 or so minutes of devilish content.) A key treat for fans will be the bonus features. While there are only around 10 minutes of extra content, the release will include a gag reel and deleted scenes from what is the final chapter for Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and company. The episodes will be presented in 16x9 widescreen format with English (5.1) audio. English subtitles are also included.

The suggested retail price of the 3-disc DVD set is $24.98 in the U.S. and $29.98 in Canada. The Blu-ray release, which is being handled by Warner Archive Collection is already available for pre-order over at Amazon. The retailer lists the price of that release as $24.99, and you can click here to purchase it.

That is not all Lucifans will get in September, though. On Sept. 13, a more definitive collection, titled Lucifer: The Complete Series, will also release. That's all 93 episodes (totaling around 5,580 minutes) of Lucifer over 19 DVDs. In total, the seasons are bundled with 150 minutes of bonus content. The suggested retail price is $112.99 ($134.99 in Canada).

As far as the quality of the soon-to-be-physically-released season, you can look back at our spoiler-free Lucifer Season 6 review. While we had some gripes, it was an overall solid installment that allowed the show to go out on its own terms.