‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Reportedly in Jeopardy Following Tom Ellis Contract Dispute

The next season of Lucifer is reportedly in jeopardy, following claims that lead actor Tom Ellis is currently in a contract dispute with producers. According to TVLine, multiple sources have stated that negotiations between Ellis and WB Television have come to a standstill. This could significantly impact plans for the series to come back for its already announced sixth season.

Notably, TVLine adds that Ellis actually has a contract to do Season 6 of Lucifer, which means he is potentially at risk for being in breach if refuses to meet the terms of the deal. The sources reportedly stated that Warner Bros. TV has come back and “sweetened the pot” several times because “everyone wants Tom to be happy.” However, one sourced added, “there’s a limit, and it’s been reached.” The outlet further reports representatives for both Warner Bros. Television and Netflix opted not to comment on the story. A spokesperson for Ellis even chose not to submit a statement. The news has certainly had Lucifer fans talking, with one tweeting out, “Give him whatever he wants in fact give them all whatever they want, just get me a season 6.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

@tomellis17 please tell me this isn’t true!?! While we don’t know the whole story, this is in poor taste to ask for more money when so many people are currently without anything…..@Ildymojo you’re good at making fans happy, get this sorted 😉 — Brenna Blackwell (@mcbrennae27) April 17, 2020

In January, it was announced that actor Dennis Haysbert is joining Lucifer, taking on the role of God. Series co-showrunner Joe Henderson commented on the news, telling Entertainment Weekly at the time, “We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice. We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.” God has been an unseen character since Season 1 of Lucifer, but Haysbert’s portrayal will mark the first time God has been show. Prior to this, writer Neil Gaiman — whose Sandman comics were the inspiration for Lucifer — voiced the character in bonus episode of Season 3.

Haysbert commented on the big news, saying that he was very excited about the opportunity to work with D.B. Woodside again. Woodside plays Amenadiel in Lucifer, brother of Ellis’ character and son of Haysbert’s God. The two men previously played brothers — and presidents — in Fox’s hit action-drama 24. “Every time I see D.B., there’s always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you’re going to have a kind of camaraderie,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know how I went from brothers to father. We’re celestial. We can do that.” Seasons 1-4 of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.