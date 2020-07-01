'Love' on Netflix: Users Shocked Over Movie's Graphic Opening Sex Scene

The erotic Polish crime drama 365 DNI may have made waves following its debut on Netflix earlier this year, but another film on the streaming service has subscribers truly shocked. Love, from French director Gaspar Noe, is taking social media by storm as viewers react to the graphic sex scene, featuring full frontal nudity, that opens the two-hour-long film.

Originally debuting in 2015, Netflix's tagline for the film reads, "A man in an unsatisfying marriage recalls the details of an intense past relationship with an ex-girlfriend when he gets word that she may be missing." After subscribers click play, the film kicks off with one of more than 10 unsimulated sex scenes. Speaking with the Irish Examiner, Noe said that the scene is “more like a joke rather than creating a scandal” and explained that he "wanted to have fun, to play with the audience." He also insisted that despite accusations that the film is nothing but porn, it is not an "adult movie" and that he wanted to "represent in cinema something that’s important for me that for commercial reasons isn’t represented properly."

Love has since shot to No. 6 on the streamer's charts and fourth in the movie rankings, according to Newsweek. Its rise in popularity is partially due to the strong social media response to that opening scene, which even prompted a TikTok trend in which people record themselves watching the scene in question. Some of those videos, as well as other strong reactions, have made their way to Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the scene.