'Love' on Netflix: Users Shocked Over Movie's Graphic Opening Sex Scene
The erotic Polish crime drama 365 DNI may have made waves following its debut on Netflix earlier this year, but another film on the streaming service has subscribers truly shocked. Love, from French director Gaspar Noe, is taking social media by storm as viewers react to the graphic sex scene, featuring full frontal nudity, that opens the two-hour-long film.
Originally debuting in 2015, Netflix's tagline for the film reads, "A man in an unsatisfying marriage recalls the details of an intense past relationship with an ex-girlfriend when he gets word that she may be missing." After subscribers click play, the film kicks off with one of more than 10 unsimulated sex scenes. Speaking with the Irish Examiner, Noe said that the scene is “more like a joke rather than creating a scandal” and explained that he "wanted to have fun, to play with the audience." He also insisted that despite accusations that the film is nothing but porn, it is not an "adult movie" and that he wanted to "represent in cinema something that’s important for me that for commercial reasons isn’t represented properly."
Love has since shot to No. 6 on the streamer's charts and fourth in the movie rankings, according to Newsweek. Its rise in popularity is partially due to the strong social media response to that opening scene, which even prompted a TikTok trend in which people record themselves watching the scene in question. Some of those videos, as well as other strong reactions, have made their way to Twitter. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the scene.
WHY THE FUCK DID I LISTEN TO TIKTOK & CHECK OUT THE OPENING SCENE OF LOVE ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/ofV3zE8PJD— 𖧵𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓍𝒾𝓈⁷ 🦋 (@FENDIIBTS) June 25, 2020
oomfs go on netflix look up the movie love and record your reaction to the opening scene for me here’s mine pic.twitter.com/tIWblANZji— zey loves pey (ia) (@hesunbabe) June 23, 2020
tiktok kept talking about the opening scene of this movie called love and it wasn’t on my netflix and i went and looked for it online and.... it was literally porn,, like the first two mins were literally just porn— lucia #blacklivesmatter (@femhimbo) June 25, 2020
I want to know who tf approved “Love” to be on Netflix! Shit is a whole ass porno! The first opening scene had me like 😳— kayla lynn🤍 (@Kayy_lynn21) June 29, 2020
Firstly fuck TikTok for making me go look. Secondly how is that shit allowed on Netflix 😭— personally’ (@ThatOnePoes) June 24, 2020
The opening scene to the movie “Love”💀
Y’all thought 365 was wild the opening scene of “love” on Netflix is porn— kelton morrison (@keltonbro) June 25, 2020
people keep saying to search for the movie “love” on netflix and watch the opening scene. WHY DID I DO IT PLS I WAS TOO CURIOUS pic.twitter.com/yZ3JtLLpXw— jules (@backtouari) June 29, 2020
i just watched the opening scene of love on netflix and then scrolled through just to see what the movie was about and i regret that so much pic.twitter.com/Jzp9XielSY— ً (@twoworIdcolIide) July 1, 2020
I saw this TikTok to watch the opening scene of the movie “lOve” on Netflix and to record your reaction. So I went and looked and HOLY SHIT DUDE😂😂😂😂— Aura Bair (@aurabairrr) June 27, 2020
Netflix just threw me off when i turned on that love movie. Definitely wasn’t prepared for the opening scene 😳— 🌟 (@Queen_JuicyJay_) June 30, 2020
Why the fuck is LOVE on Netflix. Not even an opening credit. Just straight up porn.— alexandria (@glazed_thicc) June 29, 2020
Whew chile, Netflix doesn’t give a nudity warning or anything. Opening scene of Love has me like 😳— J. Latrice (@JohnnaJayy) June 26, 2020
Me, joking to my husband about Love on Netflix after discussing 365 Days, having zero clue what it is: I wonder if this is also porn, ha. Ha ha.
*clicks on Love for funzies*
Opening scene of Love:...
Me: pic.twitter.com/0Wo2ybQcqC— Nicole (@seeallthebeauty) June 28, 2020
This is the longest opening minute of my life @netflix. A warning would’ve been nice #lovenetflix pic.twitter.com/LxfVAFIZvo— Black Beatle (@KingNonie) June 27, 2020