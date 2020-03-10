‘Love Is Blind’: Carlton Morton Seeking Therapy After 911 Call Over Startling Instagram Post

Following news that cops were called to his home after he made an alarming Instagram post about his well-being, Love is Blind star Carlton Morton is reportedly seeking therapy. According to Page Six, this news comes shortly after Morton made an Instagram post in which he wrote that he doesn’t “want any of this life anymore.”

Earlier in the week, Morton wrote that “I’m really done. Thanks for the press requests, bookings, etc. I am not doing any press/bookings as of today’s radio interview. URBAN MEDIA has been the WORST to me. Black lives matter until it’s an LGBT Black life.”

“Also, so called ‘celebrity’ friends on social media have every opportunity to defend my CHARACTER,” he continued, “yet they don’t! I’ve argued for tons of people. Y’all see ANY of those people speaking up for me? I’M DONE.”

“Thanks for the 3 of y’all who supported me in this. I feel alone and don’t want any of this life anymore. I’m fighting ALONE. And it HURTS,” he wrote in the caption for the post.

Morton’s post came after he came out as bisexual on the Netflix series to his then-fiancée Diamond Jack. His admission led to a blow-up between the two, who later broke up. During the Love is Blind reunion, Morton was open about the death threats and negative messages that he, unfortunately, received following his appearance on the show and how that affected his daily life.

Following Morton’s post, and the aforementioned incident with the police being called to his home, the reality star explained to TMZ on Friday that he was receiving treatment for his mental health.

“I’m OK. I had a very tough day and some people apparently wanted to check up on me and that’s all I can really say about it right now,” he told TMZ. “It’s kind of embarrassing. I just feel like the world hates me right now.”

“Actually, I’m heading to therapy right now,” he continued to tell the publication, “just to talk about my mental health it’s very important. I feel like therapy is everything and it’s something that in the black community we don’t really talk about, so it’s very important right now to go to those types of sessions.”

“I want [the fans] to know that I’m dealing with this the best that I can. Obviously, every day is new, waking up to death threats in my DMs, social media comments, just feeling again like I have to rally behind myself constantly,” Morton added.