‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Trailer, Netflix Release Date Revealed

The trailer for Lost in Space Season 2 was revealed on Saturday, and fans are ecstatic. Netflix shared the 2-minute teaser at New York Comic Con in the morning, and it soon made its way online. The show premieres on Dec. 24.

Lost in Space is one of Netflix’s most ambitious, cinematic productions going at the moment. The sci-fi epic is even more stunning in the Season 2 trailer, where fans can see endless out space shots and breathtakingly animated action to the tune of “What a Wonderful World.”



Videos by PopCulture.com

The teaser finds the Robinson family searching for the Robot (Brian Steele), but it does not make us wait to see how things work out. The final shot shows the towering machine facing Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins), as implacable as ever.

Before they get there, however, the family will face all that space has to throw at them, and this time around it looks like it will be a lot. The series has taken cues from other recent sci-fi hits, adding life and color to space travel that the original series could not pull off.

Is an adaptation several times over, going all the way back to the 1812 novel The Swiss Family Robinson. From there, it became a comic book, and after that, a TV show in the late 1960s. The series was then re-imagined as a film in 1998, with Gary Oldman, William Hurt and Matt LeBlanc starring.

The last attempt to adapt the series came in 2004, when a pilot was filmed by director John Woo. Though The Robinsons: Lost in Space was never produced, its $2 million set was cannibalized for other sci-fi shows like Battlestar Galactica.

These days, the latest Lost in Space adaptation is a promising fresh take in the era of prestige TV, where it is getting the full streaming treatment. Critics have praised the show’s stunning animation, as well as the cast’s strong performances. However, many felt that there was little urgency to the story, and wondered what would drive it going forward.

Earlier this summer, star Toby Stephens told PopCulture.com that he thinks Season 2 will be even stronger than the premiere. He praised the showrunners, saying that they worked hard to improve upon the show’s weak points.

“What’s great is that the creators, they kind of started this whole story. And, they sat back. And, they kind of were like, ‘What…’ They looked at Season 1, saw it, just saw what could be improved upon, and they did,” he explained, “without it becoming kind of just spending loads more money on it. Or, throwing more special effects at it.”



Lost in Space arrives on Netflix on Tuesday, Dec. 24.