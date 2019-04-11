Lori Louglin: 7 Ways 'Fuller House' Could Write off Aunt Becky

Lori Loughlin's legal troubles leaves how she will be written out of Netflix's Fuller House as a big question mark in its final season. Shortly after Loughlin was arrested for her part in the college admissions bribery scheme, the streaming giant announced she would no longer reprise her iconic Full House role on the series for its final season, set to premiere sometime in 2019. While the actors have vaguely expressed their support for Loughlin publicly throughout the scandal, many fans of the Netflix series are left to speculate what will happen to Aunt Becky now that the actress has been fired. Take a look at how we think Fuller House might say goodbye to Becky offscreen during its final season.

R.I.P. Aunt Becky (Photo: Michael Yarish/Netflix) Sitcoms have done it before and they will likely do it again, could Aunt Becky pass away? Shows like The Conners and Kevin Can Wait dealt with exiting stars by killing off their characters — some shows better than others. Fuller House is no stranger to tragedy as DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) is herself a widow, as her father was in the beginning of the original series. We hope the show doesn't resort to the tragic option when it comes to writing off the character, but it might make for a good storyline for John Stamos' Uncle Jesse.

Make Excuses When addressing an actor's sudden exit from the show has proven too dramatic for the story, some sitcoms have simply made excuses for the character's absences. Becky could be running to the store in one episode, stuck at work during a family event or on vacation with friends. Fuller House has an advantage that Becky is a recurring character, so excusing her absence would be easier.

Career Opportunities The Netflix series has already established Becky as a popular morning show host, so maybe a promising career opportunity is what lead her to leaving town? Having the scandal happen on the heels of Fuller House's final season gives the show the opportunity to simply say goodbye to Becky's side of the family without seeing her. Maybe she had to leave San Francisco early to start her job at Good Morning America and we just get to see Jesse and their kids say goodbye to the Fuller clan.

Olsen Twins-style The Fuller House clan has previously addressed unfortunate absences through passive aggressive methods, so why not do the same with Lori Loughlin? As the show did during its first season with Mary Kate and Ashley — after the twins infamously chose not to reprise their role as Michelle Tanner — the Tanners could make a joke about Loughlin being busy "dealing with lawyers" and break the fourth wall with a suggestive look.

Turn Scandal into Story Should Fuller House take the subject of the cheating scandal and make it into an episode? While Becky's kids on the show are too small to be thinking about college, the character could find herself behind bars after trying to bribe a school into accepting her kids. This would be one way for the Tanners to express their support publicly as Loughlin faces the consequences of her actions, though audiences would probably not love the storyline.

Ignore It (Photo: Michael Yarish/Netflix) Sitcoms are also famous for mysteriously ignoring what happens in the real world when it comes to cast or controversy, so why not just leave it alone? As previously stated, Becky is only a recurring character so it would be easy to ignore the fact she is not there. When Uncle Jesse shows up for a visit, he can simply mumble a fake excuse as to why she is not there as the audience, once again, cheers for two minutes about his arrival.

Surprise Appearance Netflix said they fired Loughlin from the show, but could things change? Loughlin is facing serious charges due to her involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal, and is set to face time in jail for her crimes. But since many of the cast members have said they stand by their family, could we get a surprise cameo before the end of the show? Unlikely, but anything is possible at this point.

What Happened (Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) Netflix cut ties with Loughlin shortly after she and husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted as part of a nationwide bribery scheme where parents paid large sums of money to secure spots for their children at top universities. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, into the University of Southern California as recruits to the college's crew team, despite them not being involved with the sport. They faced further charges Wednesday after they reportedly rejected a plea deal and now face money laundering and mail fraud charges.