‘Lizzie McGuire’ Original Stars Returning for Disney+ Revival

Lizzie McGuire will have her family by her side in the upcoming Disney+ revival. The original stars who played Hilary Duff‘s character’s family in the beloved Disney Channell series will return for the new sequel series, which will find Lizzie exploring life in her 30s. The streaming service announced Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire in the revival series.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the original characters’ return, and also released a photo of the cast members reuniting with Duff. The photo featured the four actors posing alongside a script of the upcoming series.

Additional casting details, including any other original stars set to return to the show, remain under wraps.

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake,” Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, told the outlet in a statement. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

The new sequel series will follow Lizzie as she turns 30 and navigates life in New York City. The official logline, released by the outlet, reads: “Lizzie seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Original series creator Terri Minsky will return as showrunner for the new show. Duff and Rachel Winter will also executive produce.

Duff first expressed her excitement about revisiting the iconic character after news of the show first broke in August.

“SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl…and into her 30’s,” McGuire wrote in the Instagram caption of a compilation video from the Disney Channel series, playing along with The Lizzie McGuire Movie‘s hit song “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

The original series ran from 2011 to 2004 and followed as Lizzie struggled to fit in while attending middle school. The show led to a movie that followed Lizzie’s school trip to Rome, Italy, after her eighth-grade graduation.

A premiere day for the sequel series has not been announced. Disney+ is set to launch Nov. 12.