‘Lizzie McGuire’: Hilary Duff Shares First Photo With Adam Lamberg as Gordo in Disney+ Reboot

Now that Gordo is officially coming back to Lizzie McGuire, star Hilary Duff is sharing the first photo with Adam Lamberg, giving photo proof that the old friends are back together. In the photo, which Duff shared to Instagram, she and Lamberg stood in front of a trailer, with Lamberg leaning his elbow on Duff’s shoulder.

Both actors were in character, with Duff wearing a long-sleeved sheer green top and jeans accessorized with stacked necklaces and a chain belt, and Lamberg donning a blue button-down, navy jacket, brown slacks and black dress shoes paired with white socks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[It] feels so basic saying something that’s been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut……hey now, hey now,” Duff captioned the photo, referencing the lyrics to her classic song from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Nov 20, 2019 at 8:35am PST

Plenty of her 13 million followers commented on the photo, including series star Jake Thomas, who plays Lizzie’s brother Matt. “Hey, I know that guy!” Thomas wrote.

“We’re not crying you are,” Disney+ said.

“Gordo represents the ‘nerdy guy just wanting a chance’ in all of us!” someone else said.

Duff and Lamberg made the fun announcement in a video shared by Disney+ on Wednesday, with Duff sharing her excitement with Variety.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” Duff said. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

She also confirmed that in addition to Thomas, Hallie Todd (who played Lizzie’s mom Jo McGuire) and Robert Carradine (who played Lizzie’s dad Sam McGuire) are also returning for the reboot.

Notably, original series creator Terri Minsky is also returning, and will be serving as series showrunner and executive producer. At this time, there is no word on whether or not actress Lalaine, who starred as Lizzie’s BFF Miranda Sanchez, will be joining the series.

The new series will reportedly catch up with Lizzie, who is now a 30-something interior design assistant in New York City. Along with her family and friends both new and old, she’ll navigate the exciting and tumultuous world of adulthood.

Duff told E! News that it’s been “fun to find the new version of [Lizzie],” and that she’s “a little less frantic and a little more confident.”

The Lizzie McGuire sequel does not currently have an announced premiere date, but is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2020.

Photo credit: Robert Mora / Staff / Getty