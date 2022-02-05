Leonardo DiCaprio Thriller Leaves Netflix

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s most acclaimed movies just left the Netflix catalog last week. Shutter Island stopped streaming on Monday, Jan. 31. Fans looking for the classic thriller will need to find it somewhere else.

Shutter Island was one of DiCaprio’s many collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, and it is an adaptation of a novel by the same title written by author Dennis Lehane. The book was published in 2003 and adapted fort he screen by writer Laeta Kalogridis. The story is about a Deputy U.S. Marshal named Edward “Teddy” Daniels (DiCaprio) and his party, Deputy Marshal Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) investigating a disappearance on an island in Boston Harbor. The island is home to a secluded psychiatric facility, and during their investigation, the two marshals get trapped there by inclement weather.

Other stars of the movie include Ben Kinsley as Dr. John Cawley, Max von Sydow and Dr. Jeremiah Naehring, Michelle Williams as Dolores Chanal, Emily Mortimer as a prominent nurse, Jackie Earle Haley as George Noyce, John Carroll Lynch as First Deputy Warden McPherson, Ted Levine as the warden, Elias Koteas as Andrew Laeddis, Ruby Jerins as a little girl, Robin Bartlett as Bridget Kearns and Christopher Denham as Peter Breene. The movie was particularly well known for its soundtrack, which featured classical music by Gustav Mahler, Krzysztof Penderecki, György Ligeti, John Cage, Ingram Marshall and Max Richter.

Shutter Island was an undisputed commercial success when it debuted in 2010 – it opened at No. 1 at the U.S. box office and it was Scorcese’s best opening yet at that point. It went on to gross just under $295 million worldwide, making it Scorsese’s second highest-grossing film to date. It was released with a budget of $80 million.

Critically speaking, Shutter Island was not as obvious a success. It has a respectable 68% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, with an average score of 6.7 out of 10. Critics were surprised to see Scorsese take on the thriller genre with no hint of irony or personal twist, since it seemed so far outside of his wheelhouse to many of them.

Still, those who love the movie haven’t been able to praise it enough, and that acclaim carries on to this day. Shutter Island was under consideration when critics reflected on the best movies of the decade last year, and its favor only seems to have grown. The movie has now left the Netflix catalog, but you can still stream it with a subscription to Showtime. That includes the Showtime app, Showtime on-demand through a cable subscription or the Showtime streaming add-on to services including Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or purchase the movie on most digital stores, or purchase it on Blu-ray or DVD. In 2020, Paramount Pictures even released a special 10th anniversary collectors edition of the movie.