Legendary Soap Opera Hits No. 1 in Hulu’s TV Rankings

The most-watched show on Hulu right now isn’t the Emmy favorite The Bear, and it isn’t just-released original Washington Black.

Instead, a major broadcast soap opera has hit No. 1, pulling in viewers who’ve made the jump from traditional TV viewing to streaming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (July 26, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

4. Love Island (U.K.)

Official Synopsis: “Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.”

3. MasterChef

Official Synopsis: “A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.”

2. Bachelor in Paradise

Official Synopsis: “Breakout fan favorites from the Bachelor franchise are heading to a new paradise in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love, hoping to turn a summer fling into something real. With Jesse Palmer returning as host, Wells Adams mixing drinks as bartender, and Hannah Brown heading up Paradise Relations while bringing the bubbly from the all-new Champagne Lounge, this season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling. Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.”

1. General Hospital

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”