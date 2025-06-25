Hulu Drops First Trailer for Sterling K. Brown’s New Series ‘Washington Black’

Sterling K. Brown is in-demand. Hulu just dropped the trailer for his upcoming drama series, Washington Black.

The limited series is based on Esi Edugyan’s bestselling novel of the same title. Brown serves as the star and executive producer.

Deadline reports the show is based on the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington “Wash” Black. He’s an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny. Forced to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that reshapes his life and lessons as he imagines a future beyond what he was born into.

Also starring in the series are Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Eddie Karanja, and Tom Ellis. The show premieres on the streamer on July 23. All eight episodes will drop at once.

Of his work, Brown previously told IndieWire’s Anne Thompson he selects his roles based on what registers with his spirit. “[I want to] keep surprising people as much as I possibly can,” he said. “I enjoy making people feel. […] I will go where the story is, where the best story is told, with wonderful creative partnerships. I’m happy to be in a place where I have choice. That’s a rarity in this business.”

Washington Black is produced by 20th Television Production in association with Indian Meadows Productions and The Gotham Group. Along with Brown, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Kimberly Ann Harrison, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wanuri Kahiu, Mo Marable, Rob Seidenglanz, Jeremy Bell, Lindsay Williams, D.J. Goldberg, Jennifer Johnson, and Anthony Hemingway also executive produce. Esi Edugyan is co-producer.