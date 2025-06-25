Every Single Episode of New Season of Emmy-Winning Show Is Streaming This Week on Hulu

The Bear is back and ready to serve up another gourmet of drama.

Season 4 of FX’s Emmy-winning show starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach hits Hulu on Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All 10 episodes of the dramedy will drop at the same time, and will also be available to watch on Disney+ for subscribers with the Hulu/Disney+ bundle package.

Season 3 of the critically-acclaimed show, which follows a young chef named Carmy (White) who returns home to Chicago to manage his family’s sandwich shop, ended on a cliffhanger, with fans waiting to learn if Sydney (Edebiri) would leave her mentor’s restaurant behind for a new opportunity or stick it out by Carmy’s side.

fx

In the trailer for Season 4 that dropped last month, Carmy can be heard saying, “People go to restaurants to be taken care of, to relax, to not have to think about anything else for a minute.”

As the kitchen is up against the clock to turn a profit, the pressure is on. “It’s hard and it’s brutal, and that’s what makes it special,” Carmy says later.

Since its premiere in 2022, The Bear has won 21 Emmys, including for actors Liza Colón-Zayas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Bernthal and Edebiri. Actors Moss-Bachrach and White have both earned two Emmys for their roles.

Play video

As of the Season 4 premiere, there has been no confirmation as to whether or not The Bear will get a fifth season, with FX head John Landgraf telling Variety in 2024 that ultimately, the next season depends on the show’s creator and showrunner, Chris Storer.

“We really don’t know. These decisions are really creative decisions,” Landgraf told the outlet at the time. “It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative.”

The Bear drops all 10 episodes of Season 4 on Hulu (and Disney+) on Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.