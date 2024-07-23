'Homicide: Life on the Street' Peacock Streaming Date Revealed

All seven seasons of 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Homicide: The Movie' will drop on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19.

Homicide: Life on the Street is officially and finally coming to Peacock. The NBC procedural, which takes place in the same universe as the Law & Order franchise, ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1999 and also spawned Homicide: The Movie in 2000. In June, David Simon, who wrote the book the series is based on, teased that the series could be coming to streaming after NBC secured the music rights necessary to sell the show to a streaming platform.

According to Deadline, all seven seasons and the movie will be hitting Peacock on Aug. 19 remastered to HD and 4K. Homicide, based on the book Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, centers on detectives working in the homicide unit of the Baltimore Police Department. It starred a rotating ensemble cast that included Daniel Baldwin, Richard Belzer, Andre Braugher, Clark Johnson, Yaphet Kotto, Ned Beatty, Michelle Forbes, Jon Ceda, and Giancarlo Esposito, among others.

(Photo: HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET -- "Hostage: Part 1" Episode 1 -- Airdate 9/20/96 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Secor as Det. Tim Bayliss, Andre Braugher as Det. Frank Pembleton -- Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank - Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank)

After the end of the series, Belzer would go on to reprise his role as Detective John Munch on Law & Order: SVU, where he remained until Season 15. He guest starred in Season 17, which wound up being one of his final roles before his death in 2023.

Throughout its run, Homicide: Life on the Street received accolades from the Directors Guild of America, Edgar Allan Poe Awards, George Foster Peabody Awards, Humanitas Prize, Emmys, TCA Awards, Viewers for Quality Television Awards, Writers Guild of America, and nominations for many other awards. The show aired a total of 122 episodes and spawned web series Homicide: Second Shift that center on detectives of the homicide squad who worked on the second shift, after the detectives from the TV series went home for the day.

Homicide: Life on the Street coming to Peacock is exciting since the series is not available to stream anywhere. This will be the first time the show is streaming, and the wait is definitely worth it. Make sure to watch Homicide and Homicide: The Movie when they come to Peacock on Monday, Aug. 19. The series will surely bring in fans both old and new. It's certainly been a long time coming, and the wait is almost over.