Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Tubi in June 2025

Tubi may already boast a packed streaming library filled with popular movies and TV shows, but that content catalog will see even more exciting new additions next month.
After adding everything Hulu’s Vacation Friends to the ‘90s kids show VR Troopers in May, Tubi has released its full list of titles arriving in June 2025.
Videos by PopCulture.com
June will be a big month for movie lovers as Tubi adds popular films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, Frozen, and The Neverending Story, as well as all three Liam Neeson-starring Taken films, 1987’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Tubi Original Day of Reckoning. The streamer will also add several titles for horror fans, with everything from Jaws to Leatherface, Get Out, and more streaming for free next month.
On the TV front, Tubi will be adding several installments of the Growing Up Hip franchise, including the flagship series and its spinoffs set in Atlanta and New York, as well as Homicide: Life On The Street. Meanwhile. TMZ Presents will return to the screen in June with two new installments dropping this month focused on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Tubi in June 2025.
June 1
All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 3 & 4
Community – Seasons 3 & 4
Cuckoo
Double Cross
Growing Up Hip Hop – Seasons 1-6
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta
Growing Up Hip Hop: New York
Homicide: Life On The Street
Hustle & Soul
Macgyver (1985)
Murder, She Wrote (1984)
Murder, She Wrote (1997)
Roots
Then You Run
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)
Battleship
Big Trouble In Little China
Blue Beetle
Get Fast
Jet Li’s Fearless
Kong: Skull Island
Lone Survivor
Moonfall
Ninja Assassin
Raw Deal
Red 2
Run All Night
Shooter
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Under Siege
Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
White House Down
Certain Women
Clouds Of Sils Maria
Columbus
Little Fish (2020)
Mary Magdalene
Moonlight
Personal Shopper
Phoenix (2014)
Swiss Army Man
The Inspection
The Spectacular Now
The Standoff At Sparrow Creek
1982
B.A.P.S.
Baggage Claim
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Double Cross
Frankie & Alice
Hustle & Flow
Hustle & Soul
John Henry
Love & Basketball
Love Don’t Cost A Thing
Madea’s Witness Protection
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Set It Off
Soul Food
Stomp The Yard
Stomp The Yard Homecoming
Superfly
Waiting To Exhale
What’s Love Got To Do With It
White Chicks
You Got Served
50/50
A Knight’s Tale
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Daddy Day Care
Date And Switch
Deadstream
Delivery Man
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
From Prada To Nada
Jackass Number Two
Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)
Mom And Dad
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Stand Up Guys
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
The Men Who Stare At Goats
The Other Guys
The Wedding Ringer
Welcome To The Jungle
Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
The Seven Five
The Thin Blue Line
Burlesque
Chariots Of Fire
Delivery Man
Frankie & Alice
Free State Of Jones
Fury
Gimme Shelter
Lone Survivor
Malcolm X
Miss Sloane
Roots
Stonewall (2015)
The Right Stuff
White Boy Rick
You Can Live Forever
Alone In The Dark
Brahms: The Boy II
Deadstream
Friday The 13th (1980)
Frozen
Get Out
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Hannibal Rising
Hereditary
House On Haunted Hill
Jaws
La Llorona
Leatherface
Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)
Mom And Dad
Piranha 3-D
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Djinn
The First Purge
The Lodge
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Daddy Day Care
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
Panda Plan
Puss In Boots
Secondhand Lions
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Neverending Story
Aquaman (2018)
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Clash Of The Titans (1981)
Demolition Man
Divergent
Elysium
Girl With All The Gifts
Jumper
Love And Monsters
Pixels
88 Minutes
A Walk Among The Tombstones
Cleaner
Homicide: Life On The Street
In The Line Of Fire
Jackie Brown
Joy Ride
No Good Deed (2014)
Phone Booth
The Impossible
The Specialist
The Tutor -6/30
Then You Run
Ballad Of Davy Crockett
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada
Wild Horses
June 5
Last Survivors
June 6
TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside The Diddy Trial (Tubi Original)
TMZ brings you exclusive reporting on all the latest developments & drama behind the scenes from the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. New episodes on 6/6 + 6/13.
June 9
The Devil’s Trap
June 10
Nightcrawler
June 13
The Worst Person In The World
TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside The Diddy Trial (Tubi Original)
TMZ brings you exclusive reporting on all the latest developments & drama behind the scenes from the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. New episodes on 6/6 + 6/13.
Day of Reckoning (Tubi Original)
A small-town sheriff and a corrupt U.S. Marshal hold a violent outlaw’s wife hostage in order to lure him into a showdown.
June 15
Independence Day
June 20
TKO (Tubi Original)
After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.
June 23
Haunted Heart
June 28
Cold Wallet
June 30
The Tutor