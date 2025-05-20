Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Tubi in June 2025

Tubi may already boast a packed streaming library filled with popular movies and TV shows, but that content catalog will see even more exciting new additions next month.

After adding everything Hulu’s Vacation Friends to the ‘90s kids show VR Troopers in May, Tubi has released its full list of titles arriving in June 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

June will be a big month for movie lovers as Tubi adds popular films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, Frozen, and The Neverending Story, as well as all three Liam Neeson-starring Taken films, 1987’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Tubi Original Day of Reckoning. The streamer will also add several titles for horror fans, with everything from Jaws to Leatherface, Get Out, and more streaming for free next month.

On the TV front, Tubi will be adding several installments of the Growing Up Hip franchise, including the flagship series and its spinoffs set in Atlanta and New York, as well as Homicide: Life On The Street. Meanwhile. TMZ Presents will return to the screen in June with two new installments dropping this month focused on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Tubi in June 2025.

June 1

All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 3 & 4

Community – Seasons 3 & 4

Cuckoo

Double Cross

Growing Up Hip Hop – Seasons 1-6

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York

Homicide: Life On The Street

Hustle & Soul

Macgyver (1985)

Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Murder, She Wrote (1997)

Roots

Then You Run

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

Battleship

Big Trouble In Little China

Blue Beetle

Get Fast

Jet Li’s Fearless

Kong: Skull Island

Lone Survivor

Moonfall

Ninja Assassin

Raw Deal

Red 2

Run All Night

Shooter

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Under Siege

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

White House Down

Certain Women

Clouds Of Sils Maria

Columbus

Little Fish (2020)

Mary Magdalene

Moonlight

Personal Shopper

Phoenix (2014)

Swiss Army Man

The Inspection

The Spectacular Now

The Standoff At Sparrow Creek

1982

B.A.P.S.

Baggage Claim

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Double Cross

Frankie & Alice

Hustle & Flow

Hustle & Soul

John Henry

Love & Basketball

Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Madea’s Witness Protection

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Set It Off

Soul Food

Stomp The Yard

Stomp The Yard Homecoming

Superfly

Waiting To Exhale

What’s Love Got To Do With It

White Chicks

You Got Served

50/50

A Knight’s Tale

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Daddy Day Care

Date And Switch

Deadstream

Delivery Man

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

From Prada To Nada

Jackass Number Two

Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)

Mom And Dad

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Stand Up Guys

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby

The Men Who Stare At Goats

The Other Guys

The Wedding Ringer

Welcome To The Jungle

Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy

The Seven Five

The Thin Blue Line

Burlesque

Chariots Of Fire

Delivery Man

Frankie & Alice

Free State Of Jones

Fury

Gimme Shelter

Lone Survivor

Malcolm X

Miss Sloane

Roots

Stonewall (2015)

The Right Stuff

White Boy Rick

You Can Live Forever

Alone In The Dark

Brahms: The Boy II

Deadstream

Friday The 13th (1980)

Frozen

Get Out

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hannibal Rising

Hereditary

House On Haunted Hill

Jaws

La Llorona

Leatherface

Little Shop Of Horrors (1986)

Mom And Dad

Piranha 3-D

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Djinn

The First Purge

The Lodge

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Daddy Day Care

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Panda Plan

Puss In Boots

Secondhand Lions

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Neverending Story

Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Clash Of The Titans (1981)

Demolition Man

Divergent

Elysium

Girl With All The Gifts

Jumper

Love And Monsters

Pixels

88 Minutes

A Walk Among The Tombstones

Cleaner

Homicide: Life On The Street

In The Line Of Fire

Jackie Brown

Joy Ride

No Good Deed (2014)

Phone Booth

The Impossible

The Specialist

The Tutor -6/30

Then You Run

Ballad Of Davy Crockett

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada

Wild Horses

June 5

Last Survivors

June 6

TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside The Diddy Trial (Tubi Original)

TMZ brings you exclusive reporting on all the latest developments & drama behind the scenes from the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. New episodes on 6/6 + 6/13.

June 9

The Devil’s Trap

June 10

Nightcrawler

June 13

The Worst Person In The World

TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside The Diddy Trial (Tubi Original)

TMZ brings you exclusive reporting on all the latest developments & drama behind the scenes from the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. New episodes on 6/6 + 6/13.

Day of Reckoning (Tubi Original)

A small-town sheriff and a corrupt U.S. Marshal hold a violent outlaw’s wife hostage in order to lure him into a showdown.

June 15

Independence Day

June 20

TKO (Tubi Original)

After reuniting with his estranged sons, a former boxer must step up as a father and a coach when his oldest begins competing in professional boxing.

June 23

Haunted Heart

June 28

Cold Wallet

June 30

The Tutor