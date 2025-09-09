‘Law & Order’ Getting Its Own Channel

Get ready for more Law & Order.

As the NBC drama heads into its 25th season, Deadline reports that NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution and Wolf Entertainment are launching a FAST channel dedicated to the series in the U.S.

Seasons 5-10 of Law & Order are currently available on LG Channels, Pluto TV, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo Play. Additional seasons will be added to the FAST channel later this year, but as of now, it’s unknown what seasons and when. This is the first time the Emmy-winning series will be available on its own dedicated FAST channel. It’s also the first time that an NBCUniversal FAST channel will premiere day-and-date on multiple platforms.

The Cast Of “Law & Order.” From L-R: Jerry Orbach (As Det. Lennie Briscoe), Angie Harmon (As Asst. D.A. Abbie Carmichael), Sam Waterston (As Exec. Asst. D.A. Jack Mccoy) And Jesse L. Martin (As Det. Edward Green), November 1999. (Photo by Univeral International Television courtesy of Getty Images)

“Law & Order fans are using every type of media today, and it makes sense for the series to be available wherever they want to watch it,” said creator and executive producer Dick Wolf. “Our hope is that a new generation of viewers will discover Law & Order, and the fan base will continue to grow as we enter our 25th season.”

News of the FAST channel not only comes ahead of Law & Order’s 25th season, premiering on Thursday, Sept. 25 on NBC, but also the 35th anniversary of the series. Law & Order premiered on Sept. 13, 1990. The show has won six Emmys and hundreds of other awards, spawning a whole franchise. Since its inception, six spinoffs in the franchise have premiered, with Law & Order: SVU reigning as the longest-running primetime live-action series on American television for six years now. The Mariska Hargitay-led series is entering its 27th season, also on Sept. 25.

Pictured: (l-r) Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

“We are thrilled that the legendary Law & Order will be joining our powerhouse lineup of FAST channels from the NBCUniversal content portfolio and are excited to bring this series to new and existing fans alike,” said Bruce Casino, EVP, Sales & Distribution, U.S. for NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

Law & Order currently stars Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, Tony Goldwyn, and Maura Tierney. Along with Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. Law & Order is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment. Season 25 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: SVU.