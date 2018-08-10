Laura Prepon Speaks out on When ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Will End

Netflix will likely be done taking subscribers to Litchfield Penitentiary after Orange Is the New Black season 7.

Spoilers for Orange Is the New Black season 6 are ahead.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Laura Prepon, who portrays Alex Vause on the popular Netflix original series, revealed that season 7 is likely the last for the series, which follows a group of prisoners at a women’s federal prison.

“As of now, season seven is our last season,” Prepon told the publication, adding that the reason it “bums” her out “is because I love working with Taylor [Schilling]. She and I love working together. We’ve been working together for six, seven years now and she’s a wonderful scene partner.”

As fans of the series will recall, Alex and Piper, portrayed by Taylor Schilling, have had an up and down relationship. Both inmates are responsible for landing each other in prison, though their time behind bars ultimately rekindled their relationship, and in season 6, fans watched as they finally had a prison wedding, presided over by Natasha Lyonne’s Nicky Nichols and witnessed by Yael Stone’s Lorna Morello.

Prepon, who welcomed daughter Ella just six weeks before filming on season 6 began, claimed that leaving the series will be difficult due to the close bonds that the cast has formed.

“The relationships everyone has on Orange will continue on; they aren’t just going to end when the show does. It’s always bittersweet when a show like this ends, because you love your character and your cast and crew, and you’ve all built these amazing relationships,” she said.

“Seven years is a long time, especially now,” she continued. “Will it be sad? Of course. But we have to look at how fortunate it was for us to be a part of, because this show really was lightning in a bottle…Sometimes you get these shows and they are lightning in a bottle and they’re so fantastic, and you just hang on and go for the ride. You just live it and be it, and it’s an incredible experience.”

Orange Is the New Black, based on Piper Kerman’s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, was given a three season renewal in February of 2015, with showrunner Jenji Kohan set to remain at the helm of the series through seasons five, six and seven.

Seasons 1-6 of Orange Is the New Black are available for streaming on Netflix.