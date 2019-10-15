‘Lady and The Tramp’ Live-Action Remake Trailer Released During ‘DWTS’ Disney Night

The highly-anticipated streaming service, Disney+, has been all over the news recently as the company began to release the titles of all of the movies and shows that will be included when the service drops.

More excitement about the service was revealed when Disney unveiled a second trailer for its upcoming remake of Lady and the Tramp that will live exclusively on its streaming service. The trailer coincided with ABC’s Dancing with the Stars Disney-themed episode.

Lady and the Tramp will star the voices of Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp. The film will be directed by Charlie Bean, who has worked with The Lego Ninjago Movie and Tron: Uprising.

The first trailer came out during the D23 expo in California in August.

The live-adaption of the Disney classic will be available to watch when the service debuts on Nov. 12.

The original was released back in 1955. At the time, it was just the 15th animated feature film of Disney’s.

On Monday, the Disney+ Twitter account shred a very lengthy thread of posts, announcing each and every movie and show that will be added to the streaming service. In it were over 700 episodes and 500 movies that will be included during the first year.

One notable inclusion was Miracle on 34th Street. The film was acquired from 20th Century Fox during the Disney-Fox merger. On the cover of the movie was the Disney logo, which caught many people off-guard and a little unsettled.

For those that haven’t signed up yet and didn’t capitalize on the crazy cheap deal Disney+ previously offered, there will be a few options out there in regards to subscriptions. One of those will be a bundle option that includes the new service, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Back in April, Disney CEO Bob Iger told a crowd in attendance for an event at a Disney studios lot about the service and how excited he is to launch it at a fair price.

“It was important to remind you that we’re starting from a position of strength, confidence and unbridled optimism,” Iger mentioned to the audience.

Iger also added more about his expectations in a conference call with reporters: “It’s going to be the most important product our company has launched in a long time, certainly in my tenure.”