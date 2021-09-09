Kyle Brandt Explains How New Series ‘Frogger’ Is Similar to Classic Video Game (Exclusive)

Frogger was a popular video game in the 1980s that has now made its way to Peacock. The streaming service premiered a new competition show called Frogger, which features challenging elements of the Konami game that was released in 1981. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Frogger co-host Kyle Brandt, who explained how the show brings the video game to life.

“There’s a lot of different competition shows and people jumping on things and everything,” Brandt told PopCulture. “Imagine taking those and just flushing them with video games and nostalgia and all kinds of genre-based references. It’s so fun. And it really is, the way they produce it, it kind of feels like you’re watching a video game, but actually, it just happens to be played by real people.”

Brandt continued: “It’s absolutely nuts. But I thought I knew what it was going to be. I’m like, ‘Okay. Yeah. You’re going to take the idea of the Frogger video game, which I grew up playing, and you’re going to use real people. And yeah, that’ll be fine. That’ll be really cool.’ And then I showed up on set and it was like I stepped into some sort of Wonka Factory acid trip. I didn’t know what the hell I was… I was like, ‘This is real? You guys are really going to do this?’ And they did. And it’s just unlimited eye candy with a surging, constant flow of nostalgia and video games through it. It’s like everything you ever want. You like sports? You like video games? You like comedy? It’s all of them. And it’s so cool. It’s so well done.”

Brandt is joined by Damon Wayans Jr. and said it was “awesome” working with him. The Good Morning Football anchor went on to talk about meeting Wayans for the first time. They grabbed lunch at a steakhouse, and Brandt told Wayans how big of a fan he is of his father and the rest of his family.

“And he immediately just smiled and laughed and said, “Well, thank you so much. That’s so nice of you to say.” And then he started getting into stories and anecdotes about when he would visit the sets of his dad’s movies. And when his dad was working with Jim Carrey, all the ridiculous, insane things that Jim Carrey would do back in the early nineties”

“I was so impressed with that because somebody else might roll their eyes and say, ‘All right, enough of that, enough of that.’ I get it. He couldn’t have been cooler, and he explained to me how he worked some of that stuff from his family’s success into his standup routines. And next thing I knew, we’d ordered our steaks and two drinks and then we never looked back.” The first three episodes of Frogger were released on Peacock Thursday, and a new episode will air each week. Contestants will compete in various obstacles, including Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River and Toad Temple, and the winner will jump away with $100,000.