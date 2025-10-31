Fate of ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Revealed

That boy ain’t right, but King of the Hill‘s renewal chances are.

After an immensely successful reboot of the classic animated sitcom earlier this year, Hulu and Disney have renewed the series for a 16th and 17th season, on top of the 15th season that’s already set to air next year.

The KotH revival was originally given a 20-episode order in January 2023, which was split into two seasons of ten episodes. The 14th season aired earlier this summer to rave reviews and massive viewership.

According to Deadline, the reboot was the highest-viewed adult animation premiere in five years across all of Disney+ and Hulu. In just the first seven days, the premiere drew 4.4 million views, and only went up from there thanks to a strong word of mouth reception letting everyone know that King of the Hill was finally actually good again.

The synopsis for the reboot of the Mike Judge and Greg Daniels-created sitcom says the series “follows Hank (voiced by Judge) and Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy) returning to a changed Arlen, Texas, after years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg. The couple reconnect with old friends Dale (Johnny Hardwick), Boomhauer (Judge) and Bill (Stephen Root). Meanwhile, Bobby (Pamela Adlon) is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie (Lauren Tom), Joseph (Tai Leclaire) and Chane (Ki Hong Lee).”

All 14 seasons of King of the Hill are streaming on Hulu now.