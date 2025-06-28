‘King of the Hill’ Revival Might Have Killed off a Character

While King of the Hill isn’t returning until August, it seems like a character is already getting killed off.

There’s a theory going around that one character might not make it to Season 14 due to the time jump.

Per PopCulture’s sister site ComicBook.com, there will apparently be a 10-year difference between Season 13 and Season 14, which makes sense, given that it’s been over 15 years since the show was last on. But this leads to some complications for some characters, meaning that they have aged, and for some, it might be their time. And it’s possible that Stephen Root’s Buck Strickland might have been killed off already.

It’s mostly due to the fact that Hank, who had previously been working a special propane job in Saudi Arabia, returned to Arlen after he and Peggy saved enough for their retirement, but it was a bit of a surprise it was such a big life change for him. It’s possible that Buck encouraged Hank to take on such a big job, maybe even setting him up for life if Buck died, which would leave Hank with no choice but to take the big job offer.

Of course, this is all speculative and only theories. It hasn’t been confirmed that Buck is getting killed off, but stranger things have happened on King of the Hill. Since there is going to be a 10-year time jump, fans should brace themselves for some major changes on the revival just in case. It’s entirely possible that Buck is still very much alive, and he just wore Hank down and convinced him to take the job.

Since King of the Hill doesn’t return until August, it will still be a little bit until it’s revealed where all the characters are following the original series finale. Regardless of what happens, it should be interesting to find out where everyone is and what’s changed and what hasn’t changed. Not to mention the fact that fans will get their answers about Buck Strickland after theorizing, and one can only hope that their theory about him being killed off his wrong.

For now, all 13 seasons of King of the Hill are streaming on Hulu. The revival premieres on Aug. 4 only on Hulu, marking a return for the series in 16 years.