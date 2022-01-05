Disney+ Series Actress Kim Mi-soo Dead at 29

Kim Mi-soo, a South Korean actor who starred in the Disney+ series Snowdrop, died suddenly on Wednesday, her agency said. She was 29. Kim had a supporting role in the series, which centers on the relationship between a university student and the man she hides from the government in her dorm room.

“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” Kim’s agency Landscape said in a statement, reports JoongAng Daily. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

“As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private,” the statement continued. “Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.” The statement did not include a cause of death.

Snowdrop is a romantic melodrama set during 1987, a tumultuous year in South Korean history when pro-democracy demonstrators pushed the dictatorship to hold democratic elections. In November 1987, Eun Young-ro (Jisoo) is a college freshman who discovers Lim Soo-Ho (Jung Hae-in), a graduate student covered in blood. Eun decides to hide Lim from the government and soon learns he is not all he seems. The two fall in love as the story unfolds. Kim played Yeo Jeong-min, a student activist and Eun’s roommate.

The show airs on JTBC network in South Korea. It is available on Disney+ in other parts of the world, although it is not currently on the U.S. Disney+ platform. Snowdrop caused controversy in South Korea due to its historical inaccuracy, choice of songs and depiction of North Koreans, reports Variety. Some sponsors dropped their support for the show and people signed petitions asking for the series to be canceled. A presidential candidate even spoke out against the drama. JTBC later defended the show after the first episodes aired in December.

Kim was born on March 16, 1992. She appeared in a handful of films, including Lipstick Revolution, Memoires, and The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey. Her TV credits also include Drama Festa, Into the Ring, Yumi’s Cells, and Drama Special. She also appeared in episodes of the Netflix shows Hellbound and The School Nurse Files.