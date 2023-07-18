Comedian Lee Ji Soo Dead at 30

South Korean comedian Lee Ji Soo has died. Lee, who made her debut on the tvN comedy show Comedy Big League before appearing in a number of other titles, passed away on the evening of July 11, YTN reported, adding that her passing had been "sudden" and unexpected. She was 30.

At this time, Lee's cause of death is not known, but the comedian reportedly suffered health complications in the days before her death and was diagnosed with acute nephritis, "a group of symptoms that occur with some disorders that cause swelling and inflammation of the glomeruli in the kidney, or glomerulonephritis," per Mount Sinai. According to her sister, the comedian "was recently hospitalized due to a high fever," and the family "lost contact" with Lee shortly after she was discharged from the hospital. Lee's sister said in a phone call with OSEN, per Jazminemedia.com, that Lee was living alone at the time of her passing and she did not initially let anyone know she was ill. As her condition worsened, however, Lee reportedly contacted her mother and was admitted to the hospital.

"However, she was discharged after about a week on the 4th. At that time, she received a diagnosis of acute nephritis and other conditions, and although her condition was not good, she rushed to leave the hospital," Lee's sister said. "After the 5th, we couldn't reach her, so the police and I went to her house, and she was already in a state of death. We conducted an autopsy to determine the exact cause, and after completing it today, we held the mortuary service. The results will be available in about a month. No signs of trauma were found separately."

The up-and-coming comedian began her career at a small theater founded by veteran South Korean comedian Yoon Hyung-bin. She went on to make her small screen debut on tvN's award-winning television program Comedy Big League in 2021. Lee appeared on the show alongside Jang Doyeon, Heo Young Ji, Park Na Rae, and others. She left Comedy Big League in 2023, per Soompi. Lee also appeared in Kobic Enter, Paulownia Enter, Sniper of Taste, Skeleton, and My Business Journal. She recently joined a new comedy program being prepared by KBS.

Kuki News reported that Lee's wake was held at Room 2 of the funeral hall at Shinhwa Nursing Hospital in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Her funeral followed on July 13.