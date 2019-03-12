Kevin Hart Lands Netflix Special Despite Recent Backlash

Kevin Hart’s next standup special will be released on Netflix next month, despite the recent backlash that ended up with him resigning from hosting the Oscars.

On Monday, Hart shared a brief teaser with his fans on Instagram, announcing that Kevin Hart: Irresponsible will be released on April 2.

“Mark your calendars damn it. My Comedy special will be dropping on April 2nd on Netflix. I can’t wait….Let’s gooooooo,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wrote.

The hour-long special was filmed at the O2 Arena in London, in front of 15,000 people, during his Irresponsible tour, notes PEOPLE.

“Hart touches upon his friends, family, travel…and a year filled with Irresponsible behavior,” Netflix described the special.

This will be Hart’s first original standup special for Netflix, although he has worked with the streaming platform before. In February, Netflix posted Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History. Other Hart specials available on Netflix are Let Me Explain (2013), Seriously Funny (2010), What Now? (2016) and Laugh at my Pain (2011).

Hart is coming off a difficult few months. In December, he was picked to host the Oscars in February, but his old homphobic jokes resurfaced. After initially refusing to apologize or step down, Hart eventually did and the Oscars went on without a host.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart wrote on Twitter.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people,” he continued. “I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

After an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, there was some speculation Hart would be asked back to host, but he said he already moved on during a tense January Good Morning America interview.

“Here’s what I’m trying to say — I’m over it,” he explained. “That’s what I’m trying to say. I’m done with it. I’m talking about today. I’m talking about me today and the energy that I have and what I can do on a daily basis. I put out good energy. I aspire, I motivate. I’m a good person. I love to love. If you don’t see that, then that means that’s a problem with you… I have nothing else to prove or do.”

Hart will be seen in the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Dec. 13. He is also signed to several other films, including a third Ride Along movie and a film based on the Monopoly board game.

Photo credit: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images