'Kevin Costner's Divorce War': How to Stream the 'TMZ Investigates' Special

There's a new documentary special out that promises to "expose secrets" and "disturbing" details about Kevin Costner's divorce from his now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Kevin Costner's Divorce War is a TMZ production that aired via Fox on Feb. 19.

While the Kevin Costner's Divorce War premiere has passed, it is now streaming via Hulu. However, you might have some trouble finding it. The documentary special was grouped under the TV show TMZ Investigates. Head to that title within Hulu, and you'll see the Costner-based special as Episode 5 alongside TMZ's deep dives into Kanye West, the death of Dominique Dunne and the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The special official synopsis reads, "TMZ digs deep into the Kevin Costner divorce and how it devolved into a war over money, allegations of cheating and supreme entitlement." In previews, the Fox Corporation-owned outlet promised experts weighing in on the couple's prenup and Baumgartner's lavish expenses.

How to Stream on Hulu

