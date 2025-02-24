‘Jury Duty’ Returning for Season 2 at Amazon: New Setting Revealed

One of 2023’s biggest surprises and funniest shows was Jury Duty, a documentary-esque comedy that starred one regular man serving on a jury while unaware that everyone around him—from the judge to his fellow jurors to the defendant—was a paid actor. Amazon has announced a second season is coming (and is already filmed!) that will center around a fake corporate retreat. Deadline reports that the theme of season 2 is “David vs. Goliath,” and that the new season will take inspiration from classic ’80s comedies like Caddyshack and Animal House.

The first season’s protagonist, solar contractor Ronald Gladden, became an unsuspecting TV star after answering a Craigslist ad looking for people to be subjects in a documentary about the experience of serving on a jury. The show centers around Gladden dealing with the increasingly bizarre moments of the trial until he is forced to decide the verdict, after which he discovers he has been set up the entire time. Westworld actor James Marsden also stars as one of the jurors, playing a fictionalized and extremely goofy version of himself.

Jury Duty was nominated for four Emmys in 2023, including Outstanding Comedy Series. (It lost all four nominations to FX’s The Bear.) When nominations were announced, Gladden posted on Instagram: “This is probably the craziest sentence I’ve ever said. I’m part of a TV show that’s nominated for an Emmy because I answered a Craigslist ad.”

There is currently no release date for Jury Duty‘s second season. However, given that Amazon dropped season 1 dropped totally out of nowhere with little to no promotion, don’t be surprised if we see it sooner rather than later.