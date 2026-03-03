Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Next TV Show Revealed

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has landed her next TV role.

The Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live alum will star in a new limited dramedy at Apple TV, which is nearing a greenlight, according to Variety.

Inspired by the New York Magazine article, “The Nanny Squatter” by Bindu Bansinath, the series also stars fellow SNL alum Cecily Strong. Mary Bronstein will serve as writer, director, and showrunner. Louis-Dreyfus and Strong are executive producers, with Bronstein executive producing alongside Scoop Wasserstein of Vox Media Studios and New York Magazine. Apple Studios will produce.

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to the official logline, the new show “centers on a couple whose lives are upended after welcoming a seemingly ideal caregiver into their home, only to find boundaries blurred and control slipping as the arrangement spirals into a tense, unsettling power struggle.”

Like many comedians, Louis-Dreyfus got her start on Saturday Night Live and was a cast member from 1982 to 1985. Her breakthrough came with her role as Elaine Benes on NBC’s Seinfeld in the ‘90s. Since then, she has become one of the most awarded actors in television history, winning 11 Emmy Awards. She is also known for her roles as Christine Campbell on The New Adventures of Old Christine and Selina Meyer on Veep.

Additional credits include Enough Said, Thunderbolts*, Onward, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, Tuesday, Downhill, Planes, Web Therapy, The Simpsons, A Bug’s Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Day by Day. Upcoming, Louis-Dreyfus will be lending her voice to the new film The Sheep Detectives, alongside Emma Thompson, Hugh Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Hong Chau, Nicholas Galitzine, Brett Goldstein, Regina Hall, Molly Gordon, Bella Ramsey, and Patrick Stewart.

Apple TV has not yet greenlit Nanny Squatter, but with the star power already attached to the series, it will probably only be a matter of time before that happens. Additional information on the series has not been shared, but depending on its future, it’s likely that more details will be shared in the coming months, maybe even the coming weeks. For now, there are many ways to watch Louis-Dreyfus’ work, such as Peacock with SNL, Netflix with Seinfeld, and HBO Max with Veep. Additionally, The Sheep Detectives, directed by Kyle Balda, will be releasing in theaters on May 8.