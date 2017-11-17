Josh Hutcherson Bares It All in New Hulu Show

Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson has brand new series on Hulu and it turns out he bares it all in for the camera in one of the episodes.

In the series, titled Future Man, Hutcherson plays “a janitor by day and a gamer by night” who is “recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time to prevent the extinction of humanity.”

The entire series launched on Hulu this week, and in one episode in particular a completely naked Hutcherson is seen standing around completely in the nude.

He is face-to-face with a clone of himself who is also completely nude. The two are arguing over which one of them is more well-endowed and the clone Hutcherson is depicted with an over-sized prosthetic of the male genitalia.

The show is so explicit that it had to be rated TV-MA.

Future Man also stars Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings, Scrubs), Derek Wilson (Preacher, The Good Wife), Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul, Arrested Development), and Glenne Headly (Monk, ER).

Hutcherson has been acting for over 15 years, with one of his earliest roles being in the Academy Award nominated American Splendor.

He would then go on to star in such family films as Zathura: A Space Adventure and Bridge to Terabithia, before landing his star-making role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games.

With his new, very adult turn in Future Man, Hutcherson seems to be putting his family-friendly roles behind him.