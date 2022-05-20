Johnny Depp Throwback Hits Paramount+ as Divisive Amber Heard Trial Continues

✖

One of Johnny Depp's most beloved throwback films recently made its way to Paramount+! The streaming service, which is home to an expansive catalog of titles from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, The Smithsonian Channel, and more, is now the new streaming home for the 1999 gothic supernatural horror film Sleepy Hollow, which stars Depp as none other than Ichabod Crane. The film made its way to Paramount+ on Monday, May 2 amid the weeks-long and widely publicized defamation trial between Depp and Amber Heard.

Sleepy Hollow joined Paramount+'s streaming lineup alongside a number of other titles from the streamer's May 2022 content list. Also arriving on May 2 were films including 50 First Dates, (500) Days of Summer, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and 1984's Footloose. Subscribers were also treated to another throwback film starring another beloved actor: Burt Reynolds. The late actor's 1974 film The Longest Yard is now available for streaming on Paramount+.

Premiering in U.S. theaters on November 19, 1999, Sleepy Hollow is based on Washington Irving's classic tale The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Set in 1779, the movie follows Depp's Ichabod Crane, a police constable who is sent to investigate the decapitations of three people, with the culprit being the legendary apparition, The Headless Horseman. The film, which holds a 70% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, also stars Christina Ricci, with Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Casper Van Dien, Christopher Lee, and Jeffrey Jones in supporting roles.

The film was directed by Tim Burton. Depp and Burton have a long history together, with the actor starring in many of the famed director's titles. Some of those titles include Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland, and Alice Through the Looking Glass, as well as beloved animated films like Corpse Bride. Depp also starred in Burton's 2005 musical fantasy film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, an adaptation of the 1964 British novel of the same name.

That film is currently available for streaming on Netflix, where it recently saw a surge in popularity amid the ongoing defamation trial, which has captured headlines and social media attention for weeks now. Earlier this week, the movie jumped back into Netflix's streaming charts, becoming the 10th most popular movie on the platform at the time. It has since risen to No. 8 as of this posting. Fans can catch up on fellow Depp-starring film Sleepy Hollow on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.