'Rotten' Jeremy Renner Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10 Amidst His Snowplow Accident Recovery

A certified "rotten" Jeremy Renner movie has hit the Netflix Top 10, amidst the actor's snowplow accident recovery. Currently, Renner's 2012 movie The Bourne Legacy is sitting comfortably in the number two spot on Netflix's 10 most-watched movies list. It only trails behind Murder Mystery 2, a new Netflix-produced action-comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

The Bourne Legacy is the fourth film of the Bourne film franchise, which starred Matt Damon as a covert assassin who loses his memory and then goes on a mission of vengeance against the people who created him Damon starred in The Bourne Identity (2002), The Bourne Supremacy (2004), and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) before taking a break. In 2012, Renner appeared in The Bourne Legacy as Aaron Cross, a black ops specialist who is part of a secret program similar to the one that spawned Jason Bourne. Damon would later return to the franchise in the 2016 film Jason Bourne.

While not the worst-reviewed film of the franchise — unfortunately, that would be the follow-up, Jason Bourne — The Bourne Legacy was not met with high praise. It holds a Critic's Score of 55 percent rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, and an audience score of 58 percent rotten. The Critics Consensus section reads, "It isn't quite as compelling as the earlier trilogy, but The Bourne Legacy proves the franchise has stories left to tell -- and benefits from Jeremy Renner's magnetic work in the starring role." Notably, all these years later, it is clear the movie has a solid fanbase, judging by how high its landed on Netflix's Top 10 list.

The movie's newfound popularity comes as Renner is still recovering from a tragic incident he suffered earlier this year. On Monday, Jan. 2, Renner was involved in a snowplow accident at his Nevada home. According to reports, a weather-related incident reportedly caused the actor severe injuries that resulted in massive blood loss.

A neighbor who works in the medical field was able to provide immediate help until first responders were on the scene. Renner had to be transported to a hospital by helicopter. Once there, he was taken into emergency surgery. The Avengers actor has been out of the hospital for several weeks and is on the road to recovery. He also has a new Disney+ series on the way, Rennervations, which is set to debut on April 12.