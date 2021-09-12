Jennifer Lopez Hits Netflix’s Top 10 as Forgotten Movie Resurfaces

Before Jennifer Lopez became known for hits like “If You Had My Love” and “I’m Real,” the New York native was an in-demand actress. Lopez got her start in entertainment with a gig as a “Fly Girl” on the live sketch comedy series In Living Color but wanted more. She eventually landed the coveted role as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Selena, but even creating Oscar buzz wasn’t enough. Lopez wanted to be a singer but continued acting even as her music career picked up steam. Now, one of her nearly forgotten film roles is available for streaming on Netflix.

In 2005, Lopez starred in the drama film An Unfinished Life, which is based on the Mark Spragg novel of the same name. Lopez stars alongside Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman in the story of a Wyoming rancher (Redford) who must reconcile his relationship with his estranged daughter-in-law (Lopez) and granddaughter whom he doesn’t know. The mother and daughter unexpectedly show up at his ranch and ask to stay with him and his disabled best friend and (Freeman).

The film earned just $18 million against a $30 million budget. Critics’ reviews of the film were mixed, with Rolling Stone calling it a “drag-ass solemnity of this turgid family drama that makes you crazy.” Now, Netflix subscribers can watch the film at their leisure. The film is currently No. 3 in the Top 10 list on the streaming platform.