'iCarly' Star Jennette McCurdy Eats 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Cake to Mark Special Date

Jennette McCurdy is celebrating a big milestone. The iCarly star recently took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her book, I'm Glad My Mom Died. McCurdy did not hold back on her experience as a child actor and her mother's abuse in the book. With a cake that looks exactly like the book's cover, the former actress wished I'm Glad My Mom Died a happy first birthday. "thank you all so much for making this book a NYT bestseller for one entire year," McCurdy thanked her followers. "i honestly can't believe it. i'm grateful every day for the crazy ride this last year has been and for the incredible opportunities that have come from it. it's thanks to you all."

I'm Glad My Mom Died, released on Aug. 9, 2022, from Simon & Schuster. The memoir is based on McCurdy's one-woman show of the same name. Her mom, with whom she had a difficult and abusive relationship, died in 2013. The book quickly rose to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list, selling over 200,000 copies in just the first week. According to Deadline, by February, it's sold over 2 million copies. It wouldn't be surprising if that number has doubled since then.

From the looks of her Instagram, Jennette McCurdy has spent much of the last year traveling and promoting the book. Her book tour officially came to an end in April after doing many interviews, meet and greets, and talking at colleges. I'm Glad My Mom Died has consistently remained on the New York Times Bestseller list, and it doesn't seem to be leaving any time soon. Fans have praised McCurdy for being so open about her experiences. She is definitely doing just fine without the iCarly revival.

When the iCarly revival was initially announced, it was revealed that McCurdy turned it down. In her book, she explained that she didn't want to be tied down to one character. Although she knew that the executives and Miranda Cosgrove meant well by asking and saying that the pay was good, she didn't want to do it. Instead, the show revealed that Sam was merely living her dream in a biker gang. McCurdy's book does give people a new perspective on the series, and it's understandable why she didn't want to do it.

One thing that's clear is that Jennette McCurdy isn't leaving the NYT Bestseller list for a while. It may be a year since I'm Gald My Mom Died came out, but it is still doing extremely well, and for good reasons. Be sure to check it out to see what it's all about.