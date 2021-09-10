Jennifer Aniston’s Awkward BBC Interview Alongside Reese Witherspoon Left Fans Slicing Tension

Jennifer Aniston may have starred on the show Friends for a decade but some fans are wondering if she is actually friendly in real life. She, along with Reese Witherspoon, appeared together on The One Show, a British TV show, to promote filming Season 2 of their Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show. The host cut Aniston off, causing her to shoot him a look of death, making for an awkward moment for viewers.

It all started with the two stars appearing remotely on the show and began speaking about what it was like to film scenes in the wee hours of the morning. “I learned the slow burn that it is. It’s a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night, and it’s a slow-moving train,” Aniston said. “I got there at 5 in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up, and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It’s utter chaos.”

The host, Jermaine Jenas, interrupted Aniston to check with Witherspoon and hinted at his belief that Aniston doesn’t like waking up early. “Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person,” he said. Aniston didn’t appear to find the moment charming nor funny. Ironically, Witherspoon starred in Friends as Aniston’s character’s sister.

“Did I sell that to you?’” Aniston asked. Jenas responded, “A little bit, a little bit.” “Did I get a good deal?” the actress shot back at the host. Jenas moved forward with the conversation. Fans across social media were split wondering if Aniston was doing the most or if she was justified in her response.

“Did anyone else catch Jennifer Anniston’s [sic] negative reaction to the male presenter regarding the morning person bit? Awkward,” one person tweeted according to FOX News. The majority came to the beloved actress’ defense.

