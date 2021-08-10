All 'Jaws' Movies Now Streaming for Free

✖

Although NBCUniversal has its own streaming platform, Jaws is not currently available to stream on Peacock. The 1975 Steven Spielberg classic can instead be found on Tubi, alongside its three sequels. Unlike many other streaming platforms, Tubi is completely free and has no paid tiers. All four Jaws films are also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, although that does require an Amazon Prime subscription for access.

The one drawback of Tubi is that you do have to watch commercials, even during a movie. This is how the platform remains free to users. "Our ad breaks are short (one to two minutes long, on average) and happen approximately every 15 minutes or so. At around 4 to 8 minutes of ads every hour, we have far fewer ads than cable," reads a statement on Tubi's website.

The Tubi app is supported on several mobile devices and TV streaming devices. It is available on Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X2, iOS devices, Sony Smart TVs, and Roku platforms. You can find a full list of Tubi-supported devices on Tubi's website.

The Jaws franchise kicked off in 1975 with Spielberg's acclaimed adaptation of the Peter Benchley novel. It is considered the film that invented the summer blockbuster, becoming an instant hit when it hit theaters. The movie stars Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfus, who hunt down a great white shark that is terrorizing Amity Island. The film was nominated for Best Picture, losing to another classic, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The film won Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Original Score for John Williams' iconic score.

None of the Jaws sequels were as well-received as the original. Spielberg and Benchley were not involved in any of them and Scheider was the only one of the main leads to return for 1978's Jaws 2. The most famous aspect of Jaws 2 today isn't even the movie itself, but its tagline, "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." Jaws 2 was directed by Jeannot Szwarc, who would later make the romantic classic Somewhere In Time with Christopher Reeve and Supergirl.

In 1983, Universal released Jaws 3-D, which saw the Brody children get terrorized by a shark at a Florida theme park. The movie stars Dennis Quaid, Lea Thompson, and Louis Gossett Jr. Although critics hated the movie, it was such a big hit that Universal made a fourth movie, Jaws: The Revenge, in 1987. In that film, Lorraine Gary returned to play Brody's wife and is terrorized by a shark in the Bahamas. The Revenge, which at least helped Michael Caine buy a house, was a flop and turned out to be the last Jaws movie. Yes, we're still waiting on Jaws 19 in 2021.