Jamie Dornan Teases What You Won’t See in New Movie With Gal Gadot (Exclusive)

Fresh off the heels of the critically acclaimed Belfast and highly anticipated HBO Max series The Tourist, which has since raked in rave reviews from audiences and critics overseas following its BBC run, Jamie Dornan has been the talk of the town as of late. With the actor making waves in Hollywood both on the big and small screen, his next major role will see him taking a turn from his usual character traits for a performance that will align with Netflix’s upcoming international spy thriller .

While in conversation with PopCulture.com ahead of the streaming premiere of The Tourist on Thursday, Dornan admits his last four jobs have all integrated some form of singing, which won’t be seen in the new film starring Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. “The last four jobs I’ve done, I sang in. It’s pretty nuts,” he told PopCulture. “I know I’m not singing in the next thing I’m about to start, which is probably a relief for lots of people.”

Heart of Stone, which is being directed by Tom Hopper, has a script that is being kept under wraps as of now. But according to Deadline, it will be a “high priority” for Netflix following its competitive auction victory this past January. Though he won’t be singing in the film with Gadot, the 39-year-old Irish actor, who has sung in films like Belfast, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar and Wild Mountain Thyme can be seen singing “Bette Davis Eyes” in the six-part series, The Tourist out Thursday. The Coen brothers-reminiscent comedy thriller sees Dornan’s mysterious character known simply as “The Man” waking up with amnesia after being driven off the road in the glowing heart of the Australian outback. Trying his best to piece together his identity with just a few clues left on him, The Man’s past catches up with him most aggressively.

But with the actor’s four last projects all integrating around some elements of music, the appeal is clearly there for him, so would he ever want to do a musical or even hit Broadway? After all, Dornan’s wife Amelia Warner is an acclaimed, award-winning composer. “I was meant to do a musical. I was actually attached to do a musical, and then we had a scheduling conflict and I had to pull out of it,” he said. “But yeah, I’d like to do it. I feel like I need a break from it at the moment because we’re doing it too much. There would be a distinct challenge of doing that that I would really savor. I love a challenge.”

The Tourist premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 3. For more on The Tourist and Jamie Dornan, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest.