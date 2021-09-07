Jake Gyllenhaal’s new Netflix movie, The Guilty, will debut next month, and it has just delivered an intense and nail-biting trailer. The film unfolds over the course of one morning in the life of 911 dispatch call operator Joe Baylor, played by Gyllenhaal. The movie revolves around Joe doing everything he can to save the life of a caller who is in serious danger.

In the new clip, we watch as Joe takes the call, initially thinking it’s a misdial, but soon realizing that the female caller on the other end is speaking to him in code. Joe discovers that she is talking to him as if he is her child because she is in the presence of someone who means to do her harm. As Joe is asking the woman questions, she inadvertently reveals to her captor that she is not speaking to her child. As an angry voice is heard telling her to hang up, the woman says she’s “going to die” and then hangs up.

Joe then begins a quest to find out where the woman is and how to track her. He seems to locate the woman’s child, as well as the alleged kidnapper, a man named Henry. The trailer ends with Joe telling the woman to put on her seatbelt and “pull the handbrake hard.” While the trailer seems to indicate the story is fairly straightforward, a synopsis of The Guilty revealed that Joe will soon discover “that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”

In addition to Gyllenhaal, The Guilty also stars Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal, Eli Goree, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard. The film is a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name. Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) directed The Guilty, from a screenplay written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto.

This is not the first time that Gyllenhaal and Fuqua have worked together, as they previously teamed up for the 2015 boxing drama, Southpaw. This also marks Fuqua’s second time working with Pizzolatto, as the filmmaker directed a remake of The Magnificent Seven in 2016, which Pizzolatto co-wrote. Finally, The Guilty makes the fourth film that Fuqua and Hawke have done together. The three other Fuqua films that Hawke appeared in are Training Day, Brooklyn’s Finest, and The Magnificent Seven.